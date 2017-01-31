‘It’s just not right’: Winnipeg homeless community tense after random stabbings

WINNIPEG — People experiencing homelessness in downtown Winnipeg are concerned for their safety after a rash of random stabbings in the area.

Two people were stabbed outside of the Siloam Mission on Princess Street Monday night, but no one was seriously hurt.

“I guess none of us had any idea this individual was so violent and attacked so many people,” Floyd Perras with Siloam Mission said.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with six stabbings, including the two outside Siloam Mission, in January. Police said all the incidents appear to be random.

READ MORE: Man arrested for 6 stabbings in downtown Winnipeg, including one at Red River Campus

“We’re just thankful this individual has been located, has been identified, and is facing numerous charges,” Const. Jason Michalyshen said.

The man is facing four charges of aggravated assault, five charges of possession of a weapon and two charges of robbery.

People living in the shelter said one of the victims who was stabbed has been discharged from hospital Tuesday.

Patrick Hepner-Coates frequents the shelter and talked with then victim.

“I go ‘why did that guy stab you?’ He said a guy walked up and said ‘You’re going to die tonight,'” Hepner-Coates said.

Police said all victims are in stable condition, but people living at the shelter said, it’s still a concerning situation.

“That’s just not right. Going around stabbing people for no reason,” Hepner-Coates said.

Siloam Mission said they will be reviewing the incidents, but won’t be adding additional staff in the immediate future.