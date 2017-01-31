No trial for suspect in Kelowna crime spree

A man charged in connection with a dramatic series of violent events in downtown Kelowna last year will not go to trial because of his mental state at the time.

In April, a man was assaulted after he refused to hand over his vehicle keys to the suspect. The assailant then stole a young girl’s backpack, attacked her father, and drove away in a car.

Shortly afterwards, a police vehicle was broad-sided by the car, with the suspect striking the officer through the driver side window.

Mark Andrew fines was arrested with the help of civilian witnesses and charged with five offenses. After a psychiatric evaluation, a judge has now ruled Fines is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.