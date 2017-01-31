6 charged, including 2 youths, after alleged abduction, police chase into Edmonton

A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl are among six people facing charges after a police pursuit that led officers from Strathcona County to Edmonton.

It happened on Jan. 29 at 3:20 a.m. RCMP first responded to a call about an alleged abduction involving a white Chrysler 300 at a parking lot outside a Sherwood Park apartment.

A witness said the vehicle took off from Bison Way and headed north on Sherwood Drive.

RCMP said they found the vehicle heading west on Highway 16 near the Beverly Bridge. An officer tried to get the driver to pull over but they sped up and drove into Edmonton.

Mounties said the suspect vehicle took the Victoria Trial exit ramp, drove between two vehicles stopped at a red light and collided with an SUV at 118 Avenue. A passenger in the SUV – a 30-year-old man – was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said several people tried to get out of the vehicle and run away but were caught by RCMP, Edmonton police and the Air 1 police helicopter.

Six people were arrested at the scene.

A girl in the suspect vehicle was taken to hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Police searched the vehicle and found a knife, machete, balaclava and a can of bear spray.

Six people are facing “numerous criminal charges” in connection with the incident.

A 14-year-old girl from Edmonton, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.

A 15-year-old girl from Edmonton, who also cannot be named, is charged with two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and one count each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and resisting arrest.

Both youths were released and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

Four adults have also been charged.

Robert Keith Kinzel, 22; Jordan Elden Larocque, 24; and Bryce Amber Murphy, 19, have each been charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of resisting arrest.

Rylie David Homeniuk, 19, has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with recognizance, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of resisting arrest.

Kinzel, Larocque and Homeniuk have been remanded into custody. Murphy was released from custody.

All four are set to appear in court on Feb. 1.