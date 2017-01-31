Human skull, lower jawbone found on Stoney Nakoda First Nation: Alberta RCMP

Alberta police are investigating after a human skull and lower jawbone were found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, RCMP said Tuesday.

A resident called police to say his dog found what he thought was a human bone on Jan. 25. The bone was seized and investigators searched the area, finding four bones in total.

The Calgary Medical Examiner determined two of the bones were from a human; two were from animals.

“Further examination by the Medical Examiner will be required to determine the age, gender and ethnicity of the deceased,” RCMP said Tuesday, adding no additional details will be released at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cochrane detachment at 403-932-2211 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS). You may be eligible for a cash reward, should your information lead to an arrest.