Vancouver police looking for man in connection with 2016 assault in Stanley Park

Police are stymied and again appealing to the public for help after finding a severely injured 82-year-old man in Stanley Park last November.

Just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 16, police were called to the parking lot north of the Brockton Oval, where they found the Vancouver man behind the wheel of his 2011 grey Toyota Corolla.

The 82-year-old was suffering from serious injuries and subsequently was rushed to hospital. He is still in hospital and VPD Const. Jason Doucette said he is expected to make a full recovery.

WATCH: Vancouver Police is asking for the public’s help in getting to the bottom of the mysterious discovery of a badly-injured 80-year-old man in Stanley Park. Catherine Urquhart has more.

Currently, no arrests have been made by police.

Investigators have located video of a man in the area at the time of the incident and are unable to identify him. The man is seen walking with a limp towards the seawall from the totem poles in Stanley Park. He’s wearing a light-coloured sports coat, dark pants, and white shoes.

“It’s not clear what role, if any, he played in the assault,” Doucette said. “We believe someone is going to recognize him from the video, and we need them to call us and help solve this mystery.”

Doucette said the man is not considered a suspect. Investigators would like to speak to him and anyone that was in Stanley Park during the early morning hours of Nov. 16, as well as anyone who may know the identity of the man in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section or Crime Stoppers.

PHOTO: An example of the vehicle the Vancouver man was found inside