Rapper T.I.’s bodyguard stabbed at New Brunswick concert: RCMP

RCMP say a bodyguard for Atlanta rapper Tip (T.I.) Harris was stabbed early Tuesday at a concert in Moncton, N.B.

Police say the man tried to stop concertgoers from stealing items from a merchandise table and was stabbed three times in the leg at about 1:20 a.m. at The Venue in downtown Moncton.

Sgt. Andre Pepin says the bodyguard suffered “non-serious injuries,” and was treated in hospital.

He says police have no suspects.

In a posting on its Facebook site, The Venue suggested it had unresolved issues with T.I.’s management regarding cancellation of paid “meet and greets” with fans, among other issues related to the show running late.