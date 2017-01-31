Calgary police to explain updated policy on officer-involved vehicle shootings at CPC meeting

The Calgary Police Service is presenting an updated policy on protocols when it comes to officers shooting at suspect vehicles.

Calgary Police Commission (CPC) spokesperson Lori DeLuca said the CPS will be presenting the rationale behind the changes to the CPC at the public police commission meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Also on the agenda is the service’s “HR Reform Action Plan” which will address the commission’s seven-point priority plan on gender equity, released at the November meeting. The plan references recommendations outlined in the 2013 CPS workplace review, which sparked much controversy after allegations of harassment surfaced in 2016.

DeLuca said each month, the CPS will provide an update and activities and actions the CPS is taking to address gender equity in the workplace.

Chief Roger Chaffin and the deputy chiefs will be in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, which runs from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A new commission member will also be formally introduced at the meeting, replacing Stephanie Felesky, who had been on the commission for the maximum 10-year time limit.

Appointed by city council in December, Richard Sigurdson is the dean of the faculty of arts at the University of Calgary.

Sigurdson was formally the faculty of arts dean and acting provost at the University College at the University of Manitoba.

“A political scientist by training, Dr. Sigurdson has published on a variety of topics, from the history of political theory to the Charter of Rights in Canada,” reads his bio, provided by the CPC. “His research has often taken him abroad, including to Germany where he served as a visiting professor at the Free University, Berlin.”