Fire destroys century-old general store in Lobo, west of London

The Coldstream Fire Department is on scene in Lobo, just west of London, after a century-old building went up in flames.

Fire officials tell AM980 the general store has been under construction since the summer.

READ MORE: Ontario Fire Marshal called in to investigate massive barn fire in Plympton-Wyoming

At this point it’s believed the fire began in the basement late Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported and as of 1:50 p.m., officials believed they were beginning to make headway in extinguishing the flames.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage are not yet known.