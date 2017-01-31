Canada
Fire destroys century-old general store in Lobo, west of London

Fire officials tell AM980 the general store has been under construction since the summer.

The Coldstream Fire Department is on scene in Lobo, just west of London, after a century-old building went up in flames.

At this point it’s believed the fire began in the basement late Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported and as of 1:50 p.m., officials believed they were beginning to make headway in extinguishing the flames.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage are not yet known.

