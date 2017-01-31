Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash southeast of Edmonton

A driver was sent to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning following a collision involving a gravel track southeast of Edmonton.

At around 10:30 a.m., RCMP were called to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 and Range Road 142, about 14 kilometres west of Viking, Alta.

Police said a car heading east on Highway 14 was struck by a gravel truck when it attempted to make a U-turn.

The driver of the car was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton with life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by EMS crews.

The driver of the gravel truck suffered minor injuries and was released on scene.

Traffic in the area is expected to be diverted for several hours as police continue to investigate.

The identities of the people involved in the crash were not released by RCMP.

Viking is located about 130 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.