Kelowna man wins another wheelchair curling title

Another victory for a Kelowna man and his team at the B.C. Wheelchair Curling Championship.

Gerry Austgarden has claimed his fifth B.C. Wheelchair Curling title. The skip was joined by 2010 Paralympic champion Darryl Neighbour, from Richmond, at third, as well as first-time champion Bob Macdonald and returning champion Janice Ing. The team was coached by Brad Burton.

The 2017 B.C. Wheelchair Curling Championship took place at Richmond Curling Club from Jan. 27-29.

Winning the B.C. title will mean another trip to nationals for Austgarden, who got his first taste of a Canadian championship in 2004, and then traveled again in 2005 (as the second B.C. team), 2010, 2012 and 2015.

The nationals take place in Boucherville, Que, from April 24-30, 2017. Austgarden led his team to victory at the national level in Boucherville in 2015 and will look to repeat the feat.