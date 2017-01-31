New wastewater treatment facility planned for RM of Frenchman Butte

A new wastewater treatment facility in the rural municipality of Frenchman Butte will accommodate future population growth while ensuring the reliability and performance of wastewater collection and treatment.

The new lagoon will also serve people living in Paradise Hills and St. Walburg.

According to officials, the new facility will double the current system’s capacity.

“The partnership of the Rural Municipality of Frenchman Butte No. 501, the Town of St Walburg and the Village of Paradise Hill looks forward to the construction of a regional aerated lagoon, and related facilities, that will serve our municipalities’ wastewater treatment needs in an environmentally-sustainable manner for many years,” Bonnie Mills Midgley, reeve of the RM of Frenchman Butte, said in statement.

The Saskatchewan and federal governments are each contributing up to $4.166 million to the $12.5 million project.

“This important investment in Frenchman Butte will protect the local environment, provide reliable wastewater services for the community’s residents, and support population growth and business development in the area,” Ralph Goodale, Canada’s minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, said in a statement.

The RM of Frenchman Butte will be responsible for the remaining costs of the project.