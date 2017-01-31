Edmonton area student Chuba Hubbard signs scholarship with Oklahoma State University

On Tuesday, Chuba Hubbard, a student at Bev Facey Community High, signed a letter of intent to play football and study at Oklahoma State University.

Hubbard is a running back for the Falcons football team and is ranked the top high school player in Canada by CanadaFootballChat.com (CFC).

He burst into the spotlight in 2015 when he shattered the league rushing record.

The Sherwood Park high school student received a dual scholarship in football and track from Oklahoma State, one of the top 25 Division 1 football teams in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Hubbard plans to major in sports management.

“He’s a top recruit and we’re definitely going to miss him,” Falcons Head Coach Curtis Martin said.

“He’s a tremendous asset to our team, not only as a football player but also as a role model to everyone on the team. He’s worked hard for this and deserves it.”

Watch below: In October 2015, Bev Facey Falcons’ Number 30 was featured as our Global Edmonton MVP. Here’s Quinn Phillips with more on Chuba Hubbard.

Watch below: Edmonton athlete aims for more local success before heading to U.S. Jack Haskins filed this report in November 2016.