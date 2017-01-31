1 person killed, 4 injured, in QEII crash near Bowden

One person was killed and four others injured when an SUV, minivan and semi-trailer collided in central Alberta on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to northbound QEII and Township Road 351, north of Bowden, Alta., at around 9:30 a.m.

Calgary EMS said a woman in her 20s who had been in the SUV was declared dead at the scene.

Another woman in her 20s, also from the SUV, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance in serious but stable and non-life-threatening condition.

Two other occupants from the SUV, both females in their 20s, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a minivan, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital in Innisfail, Alta., with non-life-threatening injuries. EMS said she was the only occupant of the vehicle.

EMS said the driver of the semi-trailer declined to be assessed by paramedics.

The collision caused northbound traffic on Highway 2 to be diverted onto Highway 2A, and slowed southbound traffic.

The cause of this collision is being investigated, but RCMP said poor road and weather conditions could be contributing factors.

The town of Bowden is located about 110 kilometres north of Calgary.