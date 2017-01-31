Kelowna vigil following deadly Quebec attack

The Muslim community in Kelowna continues to reel following a deadly attack at a mosque in Quebec Sunday evening.

Six people died, five were critically injured. The suspect is Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old student at Laval University. Bissonnette now faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

While local Muslim groups are beefing up security at mosques and gathering centres in the wake of the tragedy, RCMP in the Okanagan are also taking action.

“We will have continued and increased presence at various locations,” Cpl. Janelle Shoihet said. “We also ask for continued vigilance and ask that if anyone sees anything suspicious to contact police.”

Muhammad William Saleh belongs to the Vernon Muslim Association. He says he’s been inundated with calls of sympathy from various Christian groups as well as the general public condemning the act of violence.

“People are coming to the mosque. They want to bring cards and flowers,” Saleh said. “So it is a very nice outreach and outpouring of support even though we are not you know directly associated or affected.”

In Kelowna the Muslim community has organized a vigil to honour the Quebec victims.

“Everyone is welcome, regardless of faith,” Hamid Butt with the Islamic centre said. “Children, adults, everyone is welcome.”

The vigil takes place Tuesday evening (Jan 31) starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Islamic Centre at 1120 Highway 33 in Kelowna.

“We expect to demonstrate solidarity and unity as community at large and stand together to fight this evil that threatens our (Canadian) core values.” said Butt.

A donation box will be set up at the vigil and the money raised will be extended to the victims’ families.