Saskatoon weather outlook: cold kickoff to February

Cool end to January and kickoff to February as a cold front slides through today.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Light snow, northerly winds, falling temperatures – the classic conditions that follow a cold front are being felt today across the region.

Temperatures dropped from -2 around midnight, down to -8 early this morning before falling even further into minus double digits by mid-morning with wind chills in the -20s.

-11 degrees right now in Saskatoon as a northerly wind pushes temperatures down through the day today #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/r90aomVRnS — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 31, 2017

Wind chills pushing toward the -40s in northern #Sask right now. pic.twitter.com/3O0W0yVRN9 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 31, 2017

Northerly winds at 32 km/h, gusting to 43 km/h are making it feel like -22 this noon hour in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/KSTm8OTmG0 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 31, 2017

The day started off with light snow, northerly winds at sustained speeds of 30 gusting into the 40 to 50 km/h range and cooling conditions.

We’ll continue to cool into the minus teens later today with wind chills making it feel a few degrees into the -20s as that moderate northerly wind as snow eases off.

Tonight

Clouds should clear out tonight as winds ease back and temperatures fall down into the -20s before some clouds moves in overnight and into the early morning, helping the mercury rise back into the minus teens.

Wednesday

-28 to -30 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill tomorrow morning under some clouds before conditions clear through the day as we rise to a daytime high in the mid-minus teens.

Northwesterly winds will remain a bit breezy during the day with sustained speeds up to 25 km/h and gusts into the 35 to 40 km/h range at times making it feel like the -20s with wind chill all day.

Thursday-Friday

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the week as an arctic high pressure system dominates the region and keeps conditions cool.

Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the minus teens with morning lows in the -20s.

Weekend Outlook

A system sliding by south of the city on Saturday combined with a cold front slumping through from the north will bring a good chance of some snow this weekend under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will remain cool with daytime highs in the mid-minus teens and morning lows close to or even into the -20s.

