Top border seizures in Saskatchewan from 2016

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has released its top five Saskatchewan incidents of 2016.

  1. 1700 prohibited weapons were confiscated at the Sask-USA borders.
  2. Officers at the Saskatoon International Airport seized a commercial container full of illegal booze.
  3. Officers at the North Portal board crossing stopped a man from entering who said he was planning on living with his so-called girlfriend but officers learnt she was only 13.
  4. Charges were laid against two men allegedly offering non-existent jobs to refugees and immigrants.
  5. Officers confiscated more than 25 illegal guns including a semi-automatic assault rifle coming in from the United States.

In 2016 the CBSA in Saskatchewan executed 295 seizures.

Global News