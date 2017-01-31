Top border seizures in Saskatchewan from 2016

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has released its top five Saskatchewan incidents of 2016.

1700 prohibited weapons were confiscated at the Sask-USA borders. Officers at the Saskatoon International Airport seized a commercial container full of illegal booze. Officers at the North Portal board crossing stopped a man from entering who said he was planning on living with his so-called girlfriend but officers learnt she was only 13. Charges were laid against two men allegedly offering non-existent jobs to refugees and immigrants. Officers confiscated more than 25 illegal guns including a semi-automatic assault rifle coming in from the United States.

In 2016 the CBSA in Saskatchewan executed 295 seizures.