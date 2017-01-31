Stars from ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Boy Meets World’ set to attend Calgary Expo 2017

Known for his role as Hodor on Game of Thrones, Kristian Nairn will be attending the 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, event organizers said Tuesday.

Along with Nairn, organizers also revealed Colm Meaney (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Hell on Wheels) would be attending the expo, as well as Boy Meets World stars Rider Strong (who played Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (who played Cory Matthews).

In addition, organizers announced voice actress Linda Larkin, best known for her role as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, will also make a debut appearance.

Returning to Calgary is Adrian Paul (Highlander: The Series) to join previously announced Christopher Lambert (Highlander), proving that there can be more than one after all, and fan favourite James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

The 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo runs from Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30 at BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

Previously announced Calgary Expo 2017 Media & Voice Guests: