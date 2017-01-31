Entertainment
January 31, 2017 12:53 pm
Updated: January 31, 2017 12:54 pm

Stars from ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Boy Meets World’ set to attend Calgary Expo 2017

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Kristian Nairn in a scene from 'Game of Thrones.'

Handout / HBO
A A

Known for his role as Hodor on Game of Thrones, Kristian Nairn will be attending the 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, event organizers said Tuesday.

Along with Nairn, organizers also revealed Colm Meaney (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space NineHell on Wheels) would be attending the expo, as well as Boy Meets World stars Rider Strong (who played Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (who played Cory Matthews).

In addition, organizers announced voice actress Linda Larkin, best known for her role as Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, will also make a debut appearance.

Returning to Calgary is Adrian Paul (Highlander: The Series) to join previously announced Christopher Lambert (Highlander), proving that there can be more than one after all, and fan favourite James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

The 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo runs from Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30 at BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

Previously announced Calgary Expo 2017 Media & Voice Guests:

  • John Cusack (Say Anything, High Fidelity, Being John Malkovich)
  • Mara Wilson (Matilda, Mrs. Doubtfire, Welcome to Night Vale, Where Am I Now?)
  • Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Andromeda, Meet the Spartans)
  • Jason Weiser (The Myths & Legends Podcast)
  • Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, Serenity, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-A-Long Blog)
  • Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
  • Christopher Lambert (Highlander, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Mortal Kombat)
  • Danielle Panabaker (The Flash, Friday the 13th, Arrow)
Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BMO Centre
Boy Meets World
Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo
Calgary Expo
Colm Meaney
Game of Thrones
Hodor
Kristian Nairn
Rider Strong
Will Friedle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News