Wild winter canoes racing into Winnipeg’s Festival

One of the more unique parts of Festival Du Voyageur is returning for a second year in 2017.

The Wild Winter Canoe Race, which had its first competition held last year during the fest, will be hitting the river trail once again this year as teams compete to get their canoes over the icy finish line first.

Teams of five are tasked with guiding their canoes 200 meters on the ice only using their feet.

Organizers say the race was a huge success last year, pointing to the attendance on the frozen river and the amount of interest it garnered in the early days of the festival as two reasons it will be returning this year.

It will take place on Monday, February 20th as part of Festival Du Voyageur’s Louis Riel Day celebrations.

Registration for the race is now open. To learn more and to sign up to compete, visit the Wild Winter Canoe Race website.