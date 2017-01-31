Two Okanagan principals among best in Canada

Two Okanagan principals are receiving national recognition for being among 40 of the country’s best principals.

“We are delighted to be celebrating these exceptional principals for their contributions to their schools and communities,” says Rod Thompson, director of Executive Leadership Programs at The Learning Partnership. “Their dedication to building and leading teams of great teachers plays a vital role in positively impacting student achievement and success and we are elated to recognize these dynamic leaders in the Canadian public education system.”

The two Okanagan principals are Alida Privett from West Kelowna’s Mar Jok Elementary and Jacqueline Taylor from Ellison Elementary in Vernon.

The Learning Partnership honours principals from every province and territory for exemplary leadership. Now in its 13th year, the Learning Partnership’s Canada’s Outstanding Principals program recognizes the unique and vital contribution of principals in publicly funded schools.

The principals are nominated by parents, colleagues, and community members, and then chosen by a national selection committee. Winners are chosen based on demonstrating innovation, leadership and for employing creativity in finding solutions and opportunities within their school communities.

Privett and Taylor will be awarded for their accomplishments at the annual Canada’s Outstanding Principals gala on Feb. 28 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. They will also benefit from an exclusive five-day executive leadership training program at one of Canada’s top business schools, the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.