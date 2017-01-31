Crime
January 31, 2017 12:43 pm

2 Calgarians face 41 charges after drugs, guns, knives seized

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police said drugs, cash and weapons were found during a search of two homes, two vehicles and a storage locker on Jan. 24, 2017.

Global News
Calgary police have charged two people after a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of guns, knives and illegal drugs.

Police said the drug investigation was launched in November following a tip from the public about an alleged drug trafficking operation.

On Jan. 24, investigators searched two homes – one in the 1700 block of 9A Street S.W. and a second in the 900 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. — and two vehicles and a storage locker.

Police said the following items were seized:

  • Loaded pump-action shotgun
  • Loaded Luger handgun
  • Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle
  • Revolver with ammunition
  • 565 grams of methamphetamine
  • 11 grams of cocaine
  • 8 grams of marijuana
  • 2 grams of morphine
  • 18 vials of growth hormone
  • 800 grams of cutting agent
  • 100 unknown white pills
  • $8,000 cash
  • 7, $100 counterfeit bills
  • Brass knuckles
  • 2 spring-loaded knives

Police have charged Gregg Wesley Nagy, 25, of Calgary, with 21 drug and weapons-related offences.

Minnaya Jennifer Symington, 28, of Calgary, is charged with 20 drug and weapons-related offences.

