2 Calgarians face 41 charges after drugs, guns, knives seized

Calgary police have charged two people after a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of guns, knives and illegal drugs.

Police said the drug investigation was launched in November following a tip from the public about an alleged drug trafficking operation.

On Jan. 24, investigators searched two homes – one in the 1700 block of 9A Street S.W. and a second in the 900 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. — and two vehicles and a storage locker.

Police said the following items were seized:

Loaded pump-action shotgun

Loaded Luger handgun

Sawed-off .22 calibre rifle

Revolver with ammunition

565 grams of methamphetamine

11 grams of cocaine

8 grams of marijuana

2 grams of morphine

18 vials of growth hormone

800 grams of cutting agent

100 unknown white pills

$8,000 cash

7, $100 counterfeit bills

Brass knuckles

2 spring-loaded knives

Police have charged Gregg Wesley Nagy, 25, of Calgary, with 21 drug and weapons-related offences.

Minnaya Jennifer Symington, 28, of Calgary, is charged with 20 drug and weapons-related offences.