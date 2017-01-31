2 Calgarians face 41 charges after drugs, guns, knives seized

Calgary police have charged two people after a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of guns, knives and illegal drugs.
Police said the drug investigation was launched in November following a tip from the public about an alleged drug trafficking operation.
On Jan. 24, investigators searched two homes – one in the 1700 block of 9A Street S.W. and a second in the 900 block of Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. — and two vehicles and a storage locker.
Police said the following items were seized:
Police have charged Gregg Wesley Nagy, 25, of Calgary, with 21 drug and weapons-related offences.
Minnaya Jennifer Symington, 28, of Calgary, is charged with 20 drug and weapons-related offences.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.