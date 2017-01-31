Data Desk
Women’s quality of life in Edmonton study being released

A report on the quality of life for women in Edmonton will be released Tuesday.

City councillor Bev Esslinger along with members of Women@theCity and the Women’s Advocacy Voice of Edmonton (WAVE) will share findings from the new “Women’s Quality of Life Scorecard for Edmonton.”

The group will also provide their insights about the study, and a panel will discuss their perspectives about what is going well, areas for improvement and future direction.

Women@theCity is a group of City of Edmonton employees that address issues of gender inequality in municipal employment.

WAVE advocates for women’s gender-based issue resolutions and opportunities related to city policies, priorities and decisions.

