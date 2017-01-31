Women’s quality of life in Edmonton study being released

A report on the quality of life for women in Edmonton will be released Tuesday.

City councillor Bev Esslinger along with members of Women@theCity and the Women’s Advocacy Voice of Edmonton (WAVE) will share findings from the new “Women’s Quality of Life Scorecard for Edmonton.”

READ MORE: Canada ranked third for women’s quality of life

The group will also provide their insights about the study, and a panel will discuss their perspectives about what is going well, areas for improvement and future direction.

READ MORE: Regina could improve quality of life for women

Women@theCity is a group of City of Edmonton employees that address issues of gender inequality in municipal employment.

WAVE advocates for women’s gender-based issue resolutions and opportunities related to city policies, priorities and decisions.

More to come…