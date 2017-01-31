UPDATE: Fatal boom boat incident at Kelowna Tolko mill

UPDATE:

An investigation is underway into a fatal industrial accident at the Tolko mill in Kelowna.

Rescue officials were called to the mill — located in Kelowna’s north end shortly after 9 p.m., dealing with a sunken boom boat.

Union president, Pat McGregor, said it was fatal accident.

“The little that I know is the boom boat sank in Okanagan Lake last and there was a worker still on the boat,” McGregor said.

He said the victim had been working at the mill for at least 25 years.

“He was well liked. Had a lot of friends. It’s touching a lot of people,” McGregor said.

McGregor said the RCMP and WorksafeBC are at the scene investigating.

Original story

KELOWNA — Kelowna RCMP are investigating a boating incident at Tolko mill in Kelowna.

Kelowna fire fighters were called to the mill shortly before 10 p.m. Monday to deal with a sunken tugboat.

Kelowna fire fighters couldn’t comment on the incident, saying the file has been turned over to the RCMP.

No word yet if there were any injuries as a result of the incident.

More details to come.