January 31, 2017 10:05 am

Alberta’s Health Quality Council revealing online tool about emergency departments

Slav-Kornik By Web Producer  Global News

The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. Monday, September 22, 2014.

Eric Szeto, Global News
The Health Quality Council of Alberta (HQCA) is launching a new online tool that provides information about the province’s busiest emergency departments.

The tool “FOCUS on Emergency Departments” will have information about 16 emergency departments in Alberta from the last five years.

The information is based on responses from patient surveys and hospital data about Albertans’ experiences with emergency departments.

The online tool will be available on a new website.

HQCA will introduce the new tool at a presentation Tuesday morning.

More to come…

