Male, 18, shot dead in front of townhouse in Regent Park

Toronto police are urging witnesses to come forward after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot outside a townhouse in Regent Park Monday night.

Officers were called to Sumach Street and Gerrard Street East, east of Sherbourne Avenue, before 9:30 p.m. after reports that a man was shot.

Emergency crews found the man, identified as Ali Rizeig, unconscious. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.

Images from the scene show yellow police tape surrounding a white screen door riddled with bullet holes. It is believed Rizeig was standing in the front entrance when he was shot.

Toronto police said witnesses saw a dark-coloured SUV fleeing the scene and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The shooting death comes just hours after another man was gunned down in broad daylight on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Adelaide Street East, at 2:45 p.m.

The victim’s identity was not released and police haven’t released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

The gun riddled door where 18 y/o Ali Rizeig was shot to death while standing in front of a Regent Park townhouse last night @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/iH6xEQMwn6 — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 31, 2017

The father of the city's latest murder victim returns to the townhouse where his son was killed in a hail of bullets pic.twitter.com/2IrF8DCEla — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) January 31, 2017

-With a file from Nick Westoll