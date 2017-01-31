Male, 18, shot dead in front of townhouse in Regent Park

Toronto police are urging witnesses to come forward after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot outside a townhouse in Regent Park Monday night.
Officers were called to Sumach Street and Gerrard Street East, east of Sherbourne Avenue, before 9:30 p.m. after reports that a man was shot.
Emergency crews found the man, identified as Ali Rizeig, unconscious. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.
Images from the scene show yellow police tape surrounding a white screen door riddled with bullet holes. It is believed Rizeig was standing in the front entrance when he was shot.
Toronto police said witnesses saw a dark-coloured SUV fleeing the scene and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The shooting death comes just hours after another man was gunned down in broad daylight on George Street, near Jarvis Street and Adelaide Street East, at 2:45 p.m.
The victim’s identity was not released and police haven’t released any suspect information.
