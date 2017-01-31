Kevin Chief Finds New Gig

WINNIPEG – Former NDP MLA Kevin Chief has a new gig, just weeks after quitting the legislature.

Chief has resurfaced as the new VP of the Business Council of Manitoba.

In a release sent out Monday, the Business Council said Chief will take on a number of roles including helping new Canadians and members of the Indigenous community play a greater role in the economy.

Chief had been touted as a possible future leader of the New Democrats but resigned instead, saying he wanted to spent more time with his young family.