Kevin Chief Finds New Gig
A A
WINNIPEG – Former NDP MLA Kevin Chief has a new gig, just weeks after quitting the legislature.
Chief has resurfaced as the new VP of the Business Council of Manitoba.
RELATED: Former Manitoba cabinet minister, Kevin Chief, quits politics
In a release sent out Monday, the Business Council said Chief will take on a number of roles including helping new Canadians and members of the Indigenous community play a greater role in the economy.
Chief had been touted as a possible future leader of the New Democrats but resigned instead, saying he wanted to spent more time with his young family.
He was first elected in 2011 and was easily re-elected in his Point Douglas constituency in 2016. A byelection will be held to elect a new MLA for the area.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments