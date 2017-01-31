Politics
January 31, 2017 6:37 am

Donald Trump’s state visit puts queen in ‘difficult position,’ ex-official says

By Staff The Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in a car with Prince Philip, arrives to attend the morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017.

Chris Radburn/PA via AP
A A

LONDON – The British government is holding fast to plans to invite U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit even as protests mount.

Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, said Tuesday the invitation has put Queen Elizabeth II in a “very difficult position” because of the furor surrounding Trump’s travel ban on refugees and people from some Muslim-majority countries.

READ MORE: Petition calling on UK to cancel Donald Trump state visit reaches 500,000 signatures


Story continues below
Global News

WATCH ABOVE: British PM heckled by demonstrators over support for Donald Trump

He said in a letter to The Times that the invitation to Trump was “ill-judged” and should not have been made until Trump had spent some years in office.

READ MORE: Will Trump’s crude comments about royals make state visit awkward?

The queen makes invitations to state visits on the advice of government officials, and traditionally hosts the visitor in Buckingham Palace.

Protesters took to the streets in London and other cities Monday calling for the trip to be cancelled.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump news
Donald Trump Travel Ban
Muslim Countries travel ban
Queen Elizabeth II
Travel Ban Reaction
Travel Ban US
Trump travel ban Canada
UK US Relations

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News