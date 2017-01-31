Witness foils Halifax break-and-enter attempt

A 40-year-old man has been arrested following an attempted break and enter in Halifax Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say a bystander in a vehicle witnessed the man attempting to break down the front door of a residence on School Avenue by ramming it with his shoulder.

The witness then yelled at the suspect causing him to approach with a beer bottle in one hand and a knife in the other.

The witness then backed away in his vehicle and contacted police.

Police arrived on scene and arrested the man without incident.

The man is charged with attempt break and enter, possession of weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.