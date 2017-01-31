Okanagan vigils for victims of Quebec City mosque shootings

Several candlelight vigils were held in the Okanagan on Monday for the victims of the Quebec City mosque shootings.

Police said a gunman opened fire during prayers at Centre culturel islamique de Quebec mosque on Sunday night, killing six men and injuring 19.

Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old Laval University student, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

One of those vigils was held at Oasis United Church in Penticton.

“I was shocked,” event organizer Margot Newton said. “Shocked and horrified. I felt moved that this needed a response from our community.”

Community members walked a pathway inside the church and lit candles from a peace candle before listening to speakers and sharing in song.

People of all faiths were welcome to attend the vigil.