Police step in on case of ex-Lions Bay councillor who’s suing her daughter

A criminal investigation is underway stemming from allegations of sexual and physical assault made in a complaint to police by the daughter of a former municipal councillor in British Columbia.

Eileen Wilke of Lions Bay resigned from village council last week after it became public that she and her husband were suing Sherri Thomson for allegedly breaking the terms of a settlement agreement signed in 1996.

The legal agreement says Wilke’s husband, Ronald Wilke, would pay his stepdaughter $33,000 and that Thomson would drop a civil lawsuit against him and agree not to discuss or disclose publicly any allegations of sexual assault.

Josh Colley of Peel Regional Police in Ontario says officers with the special victims unit, which investigates sexual assault and incidents involving children, have begun an investigation stemming from a complaint made by Thomson, although he was unable to identify the subject of the investigation.

The Wilkes’ lawyer, John Whyte, declined comment on the allegations and says neither he nor his clients have been contacted by police and they are unaware of any investigation.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In the legal response to the Wilkes’ lawsuit filed earlier this month, Thomson alleges that she was the victim of sexual, physical and psychological abuse as a child at the hands of her stepfather.