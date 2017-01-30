Hundreds gather in Winnipeg to remember Quebec shooting victims

WINNIPEG — From the steps of the Manitoba Legislature to Winnipeg’s Grand Mosque, Winnipeggers gathered in the hundreds Monday night to show support after the deadly shooting in Quebec.

Six people were killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire in a Quebec City mosque. Winnipeg’s Muslim community said the tragedy has shaken everyone.

RELATED: Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette charged with 6 counts of 1st degree murder

“Every single part of your body’s in pain. Definitely your whole body,” Muhummad Fiesel Khan said.

Khan moved to Canada in 2011, and said he can’t believe how friendly Winnipeggers are, and how many people came out to pay tribute after a tragic event.

“That makes you proud, and that makes you more comfortable. That tells you there will be no hate for sure.”

The Grand Mosque on Waverley Street was packed with people of all ages and different backgrounds, joining in a prayer for the deceased.

“Manitoba really does emphasizes the license plates of that it says, friendly Manitoba, and we still see it all the time,” President of Manitoba Islamic Association Osaed Khan said.

RELATED: Police search for motive in deadly terror attack on Quebec City mosque

A similar crowd was drawn to the steps of the Legislature earlier in the night. Speeches and stories were shared in front of a large group, who said they just wanted to talk about what happened.

A large crowd gathering in front of Legislature for a vigil after shooting at Quebec mosque. pic.twitter.com/gUB9NdZmfq — Shelden Rogers (@SheldenGlobal) January 31, 2017

“It brings people together that they normally wouldn’t have. It’s good to get off the internet and start having real conversations,” Erica Johnson said, who decided to attend the vigil when it was announced.

The out pour of support has meant a lot to the Muslim community, according to Osaed Khan. He said Winnipeggers came together, to help when it was needed most.

“The Muslim Community was in a state of shock when this happened. They were worried ‘how do out neighbours feel about us’. But when you see this out pour, it’s very nice. Nice to be a Canadian.”