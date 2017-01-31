Regina city council mulls over letting residents know exactly where tax dollars go

You may be getting some extra paper with your city property tax bill this year, but it won’t cost you extra money. On Feb. 13, Regina city council will vote on whether or not to include a billing form saying exactly where your money goes.

“If your tax is $3,500 a year a large portion is education taxes. We’re just simply the collecting agent,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“So the spirit behind the motion is to say part of this goes to the city, part of this goes to the libraries, and part of this goes to the province for education.”

This discussion will be a part of the city’s annual budget meeting, which takes place on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Snow Clearing Pilot Project

Next winter the city will be undertaking a new snow clearing pilot project.

After heavy snowfalls, a five kilometer route that goes from Broad Street and Victoria Avenue, down Winnipeg Street to College Avenue, and ending at Abbott

Road will have signage banning parking during snow clearing days.

The parking ban will be to see how a lack of parked cars impacts the effectiveness of snow plowing along this stretch of road.

It will be paid for with $85,000 from the 2016 Winter Road Maintenance operating budget. Much of that cost will be to cover signage and education for the public about the new program.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report

Council has be doing work to fulfill recommendations outlined by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and are now commissioning a report of their own to see how they’re doing.

Council has asked city staff to draft a progress report, which will be presented to at the Executive Committee meeting on July 5, 2017.

“We have a lot of work to do. Reconciliation is in some ways a generational activity that takes place. It will take a long time,” Fougere said. “But we’re pleased with the progress that’s been made since the motion was passed last fall.”

CUPE Contract

The City of Regina’s outdoor employees are set to receive a 1.9 per cent pay increase annually over the next three years.

This is one of the highlights in the tentative contract with CUPE Local 21 that city council approved Monday night.

Other items in the new contract include the establishment of a health spending account for employees covered by the medical plan. Employees will receive $100 this year and $200 from 2018 on.

Over the course of the next three years this new agreement carries a $6.9 million price tag.

The previous contract expired at the end of 2015.