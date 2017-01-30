Okanagan Muslim groups beefing up security in wake of Quebec mosque attack

News of the deadly attack at a Quebec mosque Sunday night is being felt across Canada, including the Okanagan.

“Having just come from the mosque and finished our evening prayers as well and you come home and reading the news that people that were doing the same thing … were afflicted with this tragedy, it was heartbreaking,” Muhammad William Saleh with the Vernon Muslim Association said.

Okanagan residents are paying their respects by leaving flowers and notes of sympathy at local mosques including the Islamic Centre in Kelowna. Local Mounties also say they are increasing their presence at certain locations following the deadly shooting.

The B.C. Muslim Association condemned the violent act Monday, saying, “a place of worship is a sacred sanctity and should always be maintained irrespective of one’s faith. Safety, security and well-being of the community is our number one priority. We are asking the community to be more vigilant and report to local authorities for any suspicious activities, incidents or threats.”

Saleh said the Vernon Muslim Association is taking the incident in Quebec very seriously and taking action at the local mosque.

“We will be reviewing our security,” he said. “Not that we fear anything in Vernon or the Okanagan for that matter, just as a precaution, better be safe than sorry.”

Other local religious groups are also speaking out about the tragedy.

“It is a crime against humanity when the innocent are attacked in this way,” Rev.Trevor Freeman with St. Aiden Anglican Church said.

The church is now displaying a sign outside reading “We stand in solidarity with our Muslim neighbours.”

“We like to think we are insulated from such a thing,” Freeman said. “We have moments of being smug as Canadians. This brings home that we can never be complacent.”