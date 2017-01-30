5th person charged after shooting in Regina’s Whitmore Park neighbourhood

A fifth person is facing charges after a shooting in Regina’s Whitmore Park neighbourhood that sent a 22-year-old man to hospital last Thursday.

The incident started at a house on Deergrove Crescent on Jan. 26. Police were called to the house just before 8:30 p.m. after a report that shots were fired.

Police say another call came in minutes later that a man had arrived at a house in the 900 block of Shannon Road with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital.

On Sunday, police said four men were facing attempted murder charges.

Tyler Ellis-Thomson, 21, from Moose Jaw, Sask., has also been charged in connection with the incident. He is facing two charges of breach of undertaking and one charge of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Ellis-Thomson will appear in provincial court on these charges Tuesday morning.