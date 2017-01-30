Okanagan forecast

Monday, January 30, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

This week will be cooler, but it will also be brighter! Modified Arctic air will move into Southern BC, keeping it sunny and cool over the next few days.

Signs point to a change at the end of the work week to a milder and wetter pattern with the chance of flurries this weekend.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: -8 to -3

~ Duane/Wesla