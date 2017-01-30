Calgary to plant 7,500 trees, prune 84K on final year of ‘Snowtember’ plan

The City of Calgary has set some ambitious targets as it plows ahead with its three-year recovery program following the 2014 “Snowtember” storm.

Council expects to spend nearly $12 million on planting 7,500 trees and pruning an additional 84,000 on the final year of its three-year plan.

The devastating snowstorm dropped 30 centimetres of heavy, wet snow on trees which still had their leaves, causing extensive damage.

The city said 50 per cent of Calgary’s urban forest was impacted.

City crews pruned a record 94,238 trees and planted more than 9,400 trees in 2016, well above the normal 5,000 per year. That work is expected to continue throughout 2017.

The price tag approved by the city for the three-year cleanup was more than $35 million.

A report goes to the city’s community and protective services committee on Wednesday.