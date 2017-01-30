Calgary drug house shut down after 100 police calls, owner facing unusual restrictions: SCAN

A drug house in the northeast Calgary community of Coventry Hills has been shut down for 45 days by the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit.

The home, at 71 Coventry Rd. N.E., has been boarded up, the locks changed and a fence put up around it.

In a news release Monday, SCAN said the home has been the source of long-term problems over more than two years, with police responding to more than 100 calls because of problems there.

They alleged there has been regular drug activity at that home with violent incidents, including one situation where a man was beaten, robbed and held captive in the basement before he escaped into the street.

As a part of the recent order by SCAN, the owner has been ordered to list the house for sale within 30 days of the closure period, which SCAN said is an unusual condition. The owner is also banned from renting to any tenants for one year.