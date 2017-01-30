3rd suspect arrested in connection with northern Alberta homicide

High Prairie RCMP said Monday the third and final suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Atikameg, Alta. earlier this month was arrested.

Patrick Letendre, 24, of Atikameg, was arrested Friday and is in police custody on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Jeff Gladue.

READ MORE: RCMP say ‘dangerous’ man wanted in murder could be in Grande Prairie

Gladue was found dead outside a residence in Atikameg on Jan. 14. Police said officers were called to the home after reports shots were fired in the area.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate northern Alberta homicide

Letendre is the third person charged in connection with the homicide. Police have already arrested and charged 40-year-old Ivy Laboucan and 21-year-old Blake Anderson with one count each of second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Woman arrested, search underway for 2 men after northern Alberta homicide

RCMP are not looking for anyone else in related to this investigation.

Atikameg is about 375 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News