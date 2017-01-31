INFOGRAPHIC: What it really costs to rent the homes on Netflix shows

How do TV characters afford the homes they live in?

It’s a question that reaches as far back as the 90s sitcom Friends, in which the main characters lived in New York City apartments that seemed far too nice for a bunch of characters in their mid- to late-20s.

Now there’s an answer for popular shows on Netflix, thanks to rental listings website ForRent.com, which calculated the prices to rent the homes that characters live in.

An infographic produced by the website shows the rental costs on shows such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Stranger Things and Luke Cage.

The monthly rent ranges from US$650 all the way to $27,500.

Kimmy’s apartment on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt had the cheapest rent of all the homes in today’s market, at $650 per roommate.

The most expensive home on the list, not including Pablo Escobar’s multi-million dollar mansion on Narcos (which was so pricey there was no specific estimate), was found on the animated comedy BoJack Horseman, for $27,500 per month.

The rental home featured in the show overlooks the iconic Hollywood sign, and is built into the side of a mountain, with a wraparound deck and a pool.

The full infographic shows the prices of rentals in all seven Netflix shows.



Netflix Originals: How Much Would Their Rentals Cost? Created By: ForRent.com