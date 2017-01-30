Police Chief Clive Weighill addresses safety concerns after Quebec shooting

Police Chief Clive Weighill wants to assure those of Muslim faith in Saskatoon, they are supported and safe in the wake of a fatal shooting in Quebec.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) held a press conference on Monday afternoon to address safety concerns following the tragic shooting in Quebec City on Sunday, Jan. 29.

“We certainly believe in our Muslim community here and they don’t have to look over their shoulders,” Weighill said.

“We know they’re peaceful, law-abiding people and we want to make sure they can get to the mosques safe, that they can pray safe, that their children get to school safe and come home from school safe and that they’re welcomed within our community.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Muslims condemn Quebec City terror attack

Weighill said the police service is doing everything in its power to determine if there is any threat to the safety of residents here.

SPS is working jointly with RCMP and other law enforcement agencies and, so far, there is no intelligence to suggest that anyone’s safety is at risk in the city.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau: ‘Make no mistake – this was a terrorist attack’

Weighill said there will be a police presence at local mosques during prayer in a show of solidarity and because safety is paramount to police.

The police chief has also vowed to visit every mosque in Saskatoon starting Monday night and discuss any concerns members of the community may have.

Our thoughts go out to the victims, their families & all Muslims affected by the terrible tragedy last night in Quebec. — Saskatoon Police (@SaskatoonPolice) January 30, 2017

At this time, there have been no complaints of xenophobia reported to the local police force.