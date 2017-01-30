Canada
January 30, 2017 5:46 pm
Updated: January 30, 2017 5:55 pm

Quebec City mosque shooting: vigils being held across Greater Toronto Area

Candlelight vigils are scheduled throughout the GTA Monday evening after Sunday's terror attack in Quebec City.

A day after a mass shooting in Quebec City left six dead and several more wounded, two critically, vigils are being organized across the Greater Toronto Area to remember the victims.

For those who want to attend, here is a list of some of the events being held Monday evening:

Toronto officials and institutions have been reacting to the shooting throughout the day.

Mayor John Tory released a statement on Monday, calling the attack an “unspeakable tragedy” and urging everyone to “reject all acts of fear, hatred and violence.”

“Islamophobia and acts of hatred and violence against any group have no place in Toronto, and I ask the people of Toronto to come together to support our Muslim citizens and Canadians of all faiths and backgrounds,” Tory said.

