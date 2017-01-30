Winnipeg mosque given sympathy card, flowers in wake of Quebec City attacks

WINNIPEG — In wake of the mass shootings in Quebec City, Winnipeggers are reaching out to show support for the local Muslim community.

Jahanzeb Ansari, who goes to Hazelwood Moque in St. Vital, said he was grateful for the kindness of two strangers Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette charged with 6 counts of 1st degree murder

Ansari’s said his father was heading into the mosque for his prayers at 1 p.m., when he noticed a card, flowers and a box of Tim Hortons donuts on a chair.

The note read:

“Today is not Canada. I and my my wife want to pass on our most sincere condolences for your fellow Muslims in Quebec. Our Canada welcomes all and believes all people, cultures and religions makes us stronger.”

Ansari believes the two people who wrote the note left it there before the prayers started.

RELATED: Candlelight vigil planned at Manitoba Legislature for victims of Quebec City shooting

“I wanted to share this kind gesture by our non-Muslim neighbours in the Hazelwood Mosque,,” he said. “That’s what makes us Canadians.”