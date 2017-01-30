Heater malfunction blamed for $100K in fire damage at Lethbridge’s ATB Centre

Lethbridge fire officials credit a quick response time for containing a potentially devastating blaze on the second floor of the construction site of Phase 2 of the ATB Centre Sunday evening.

Seventeen firefighters from three stations responded and had the fire extinguished within 20 minutes.

Phase 1 of ATB Centre, which houses two ice rinks and a curling rink, was not impacted by the fire and no evacuation was required.

Lethbridge Chief Fire Marshal Heath Wright said a regulator from a propane heater malfunctioned, causing construction material to ignite.

“It created some open fuel,” Wright said. “With the ignition source and with all the wind, it created the fire.”

Wright said the heater was being used to warm up the area before pouring concrete. He said there is no reason to believe there was any workplace safety violations.

“At this time it appears to be completely accidental,” he said. “I’m just happy to hear that nobody was hurt.”

Initial damage was estimated to be $15,000. Upon further infestation, damages have increased the estimated cost to $100,000 due to the warping of two steel beams.