Surrey man identified as victim in Richmond homicide: IHIT

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is asking witnesses of a targeted homicide in Richmond on Friday to come forward.

RCMP said they were called to a parking lot of the Richmond General Hospital and found a man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have stab wounds. Despite medical efforts, the victim died of his injuries and his death was determined to be a homicide.

IHIT was called and took over the investigation to determine what events led up to stabbing and find out where it took place.

The male victim has been identified as 24-year-old Surrey resident, Francis Le.

IHIT said Le’s murder is not connected to the two previous homicides in Richmond earlier this month.

On Jan. 10, a 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 7000-block of Ash Street. When police arrived they found the victim had been shot in a black Jeep SUV. He died of his injuries at the scene and was later identified as Calvin Chi Hang Zhao.

Less than a week later, IHIT was called by Richmond police on Jan. 16 after finding a man dead inside a business on Viking Way and Cambie Road.

When police arrived on the scene, a man was found dead inside and his injuries were consistent with a homicide. Shortly after the homicide happened, a male suspect was identified and arrested by police. IHIT said the investigation is in the early stages but believe the suspect and victim knew one another and it was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about this recent homicide is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.