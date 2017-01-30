Crime
Lethbridge police identify victim, seek public help in suspicious death

Lethbridge police are asking for public to come forward with information on the suspicious death of Elizabeth Beaulieu.

Lethbridge police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the suspicious death of a 61-year-old woman.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman found by a passerby in the parking lot of an apartment at 37 Berkeley Place West.

The woman, identified as Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu was found unresponsive Sunday morning at 37 Berkeley Place West.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Beaulieu in the 24 hours prior to the discovery of her body to call them or contact Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing and police said Monday no further information will be released at this time.

