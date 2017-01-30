Canada
January 30, 2017 3:32 pm
Updated: January 30, 2017 4:06 pm

Brian Bowman, Winnipeg police denounce Quebec City attack

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

Police attend the scene of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque on Monday January 30, 2017. A shooting at a Quebec City mosque left six people dead and eight others injured Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

WINNIPEG — In the wake of the shootings in Quebec City, Winnipeggers are gathering together to show their support for affected by the tragedy.

Quebec police are still are searching for a motive after a man opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City during evening prayers Sunday night, killing six people and critically injuring two others.

READ MORE: Quebec City terrorist attack on mosque kills 6, injures 8

Mayor Brian Bowman and Police Chief Danny Smyth will be speaking about the shooting at 2:45 p.m. It will be livestreamed on this page and also on Global News’ Facebook page.

Other organizations around the city are holding vigils in memory of the victims killed in the attack.

The group Manitobans for Human Rights, is putting together a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature for Monday evening.

READ MORE: Candlelight vigil planned at Manitoba Legislature for victims of Quebec City shooting

The group is asking people to show for 6 p.m, with speeches to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Both Bowman and Deputy Premier Heather Stefanson are expected to speak, along with the Manitoba Islamic Association.

The vigil is expected to run until 7:15 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘This is not something we will tolerate as Canadians’: Manitoba Islamic Association on Quebec City shooting

At 8 p.m., all Winnipeggers are also invited to prayers at a mosque at 2445 Waverley St., mostly in English. The doors will be open to everyone regardless of faith, background or beliefs.

