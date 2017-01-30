WestJet to start non-stop service between Calgary and Nashville

WestJet announced Monday it will soon begin offering non-stop flights between Calgary International Airport and Metropolitan Nashville Airport.

The move marks Nashville’s first non-stop flight to Calgary, and the airport’s second non-stop Canadian service.

and the new route that I LOVE – is Calgary to Nashville – an amazing direct – just in time for @NHL playoffs :) https://t.co/BJxTElgXng — * W. Brett Wilson * (@WBrettWilson) January 30, 2017

The route, which will run twice weekly, starts on May 4 and will be operated on WestJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

Details of WestJet’s new route:

WestJet already offers a direct flight between Nashville and Toronto, which launched last year.