Canada
January 30, 2017 2:19 pm
Updated: January 30, 2017 2:32 pm

WestJet to start non-stop service between Calgary and Nashville

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE -This June 9, 2010 photo shows Nichole Rapisardi and West Butler performing at Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tenn.

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
A A

WestJet announced Monday it will soon begin offering non-stop flights between Calgary International Airport and Metropolitan Nashville Airport.

The move marks Nashville’s first non-stop flight to Calgary, and the airport’s second non-stop Canadian service.

The route, which will run twice weekly, starts on May 4 and will be operated on WestJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

Details of WestJet’s new route:

nashville1

WestJet already offers a direct flight between Nashville and Toronto, which launched last year.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary International Airport
Metropolitan Nashville Airport
Nashville
non-stop flight
Route
WestJet

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News