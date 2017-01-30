WestJet to start non-stop service between Calgary and Nashville

WestJet announced Monday it will soon begin offering non-stop flights between Calgary International Airport and Metropolitan Nashville Airport.
The move marks Nashville’s first non-stop flight to Calgary, and the airport’s second non-stop Canadian service.
The route, which will run twice weekly, starts on May 4 and will be operated on WestJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft.
Details of WestJet’s new route:
WestJet already offers a direct flight between Nashville and Toronto, which launched last year.
