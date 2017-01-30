Caitlyn Jenner debuts memoir cover, ‘The Secrets Of My Life’

On Monday Caitlyn Jenner revealed the cover for her highly anticipated memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in which she opens up about her incredible journey that she is ready to share.

In an exclusive video for People, we get a behind-the-scenes look at Jenner shooting her cover and then it’s finally revealed. The book will be out in North America on April 25.

The I Am Cait star announced last year she was writing a memoir about her transition from male to female. Working with Jenner on her memoir is Vanity Fair journalist, Buzz Bissinger, who helped introduced Jenner to the world with her cover in 2015.

Jenner, 67, is a decorated Olympic athlete and reality star. In the video, we’re introduced to the upcoming memoir with a quote from Jenner herself: “Imagine denying your core and soul. Then add to it the most impossible expectations that people have for you because you are the personification of The American Male Athlete.” This is followed by another quote, setting the tone for the memoir: “After a lifetime of secrets…and a long personal struggle…Caitlyn Jenner is finally learning to live as her true self.”

In the video, we see Jenner go through several different looks for the book. She dons a tight peach dress, then a silk gold robe and a nude dress with a wrap.

In statement released last year, Jenner said she was looking forward to sharing her journey in the book. “Things have been moving so quickly that it will be nice to slow things down a bit and take the proper time to reflect on this journey,” Jenner said. “I couldn’t pick a better team, in Grand Central and Buzz, to make sure this story is told with a lot of honesty and care.”