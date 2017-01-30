Manitoba fire
January 30, 2017

90-year-old man dies in house fire in western Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in western Manitoba over the weekend.

On Jan. 28, at around 6:50 a.m., RCMP responded to a house fire in the rural municipality of Riverdale, Man., which around 40 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

At the time of the fire officers were told someone may be inside the home.

A 90-year-old man was found inside and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

