RCMP asking for help investigating indecent act at Alberta shoe store

Mounties are asking the public for information after a man allegedly “exposed his genitals to a female employee” at a shoe store in Sherwood Park.

Strathcona County RCMP said the incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 1:20 p.m. at The Shoe Company store in Emerald Hills.

The woman told her manager about it but the man had already left the store, RCMP said. The man didn’t speak to or approach the woman, they added.

Mounties are asking the public to help identify the man. He is described as between 50 and 60 years old, about 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, roughly 190 lbs with longer white or grey hair and glasses. He was wearing light-washed Levi jeans, a navy blue hoodie and white sneakers at the time.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.