Regina woman facing charges after allegedly defrauding city’s sexual assault centre

An administrator with the Regina Sexual Assault Centre has been charged with fraud.

Debra Lynn House, 63, is facing a number of fraud charges after a nearly seven-month long investigation.

It’s alleged that House defrauded the centre of money over a seven-year span from 2009 to 2016.

Police said over the course of the investigation, the investigator obtained evidence to support criminal charges against House.

House is facing several fraud charges including fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

House is making her first court appearance on Monday morning.